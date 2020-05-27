Covid: Rs 15 cr revenue loss for MM Hill temple

The impact of Covid and the lockdown has left the popular Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple poorer by approximately Rs 15 crore, in the form of revenue loss.

The temple has been closed for public from March 20. Thousands of devotees from across the state and neighbouring states used to visit the temple every day.

The devotees usually increases during summer vacation. As the temple was closed since two months, it has seen a revenue loss of around Rs 15 crore, according to sources.

On an average, the temple earns a revenue of Rs 1.4 crore every year from the offering boxes (hundi).

Besides, tickets for the golden chariot and other sevas, sale of laddus, booking of guesthouses and other sources used to earn more than Rs 6 crore every month.

The temple has incurred a huge loss due to the lockdown this year. It may be mentioned that Ugadi jatra too was not conducted this year.