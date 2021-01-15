Covid second wave will be known only in March: Manjunath

With the Corona second wave spreading across the globe, creating anxiety among the people, Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardio Vascular Sciences and Research, said there is no need for panic.

However, people should be cautious till March and follow the government guidelines like wearing masks, wash hands regularly, sanitisation and social distancing to keep the pandemic at bay.

Speaking after visiting the Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru on Friday, he saids that the virus has undergone a mutation in Britain. “More than 4,000 people have returned from Britain and out of them 100 are tested positive and 14 of them have the new strain. Hence, the returnees are subject to test in the airport itself. If they are found positive, they are shifted to the hospital. If negative, they are advised 14 days quarantine,” he said.

About the possible second wave in India, Dr Manjunath said that it will be known only after March. With the vaccination being launched, administered to corona warriors and nurses in the first phase, common people may get the vaccine after six months. Hence, those who have symptoms should undergo test, he advised.

Jayadeva hospital medical superintendent Dr K S Sadanand, Dr Harsha, and Dr Santosh were present.