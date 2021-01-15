'Covid second wave will be known only in March'

Covid second wave will be known only in March: Manjunath

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Mysuru,
  • Jan 15 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 23:00 ist
Dr C N Manjunath speaks to patients at Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru on Friday. DH PHOTO

With the Corona second wave spreading across the globe, creating anxiety among the people, Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardio Vascular Sciences and Research, said there is no need for panic.

However, people should be cautious till March and follow the government guidelines like wearing masks, wash hands regularly, sanitisation and social distancing to keep the pandemic at bay.

Speaking after visiting the Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru on Friday, he saids that the virus has undergone a mutation in Britain. “More than 4,000 people have returned from Britain and out of them 100 are tested positive and 14 of them have the new strain. Hence, the returnees are subject to test in the airport itself. If they are found positive, they are shifted to the hospital. If negative, they are advised 14 days quarantine,” he said.

About the possible second wave in India, Dr Manjunath said that it will be known only after March. With the vaccination being launched, administered to corona warriors and nurses in the first phase, common people may get the vaccine after six months. Hence, those who have symptoms should undergo test, he advised.

Jayadeva hospital medical superintendent Dr K S Sadanand, Dr Harsha, and Dr Santosh were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dr C N Manjunath
COVID
second wave
Mysuru

What's Brewing

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 