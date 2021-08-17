Covid surge: 11 out of 20 worst-hit rural areas in Dakshina Kannada

Amid strict measures, the Covid-19 cases continues to surge in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district.

According to Karnataka State Covid-19 War Room analysis report, published on August 12, out of top 20 worst-hit rural areas, 11 are in the district.

According to the report, the 11 villages are Kandavara (22 cases in the last seven days), Melanthabettu (18 cases in last seven days), Thodaru (15 cases in last seven days), Mangaluru rural (11 cases), Kalmakaru (12 cases), Ajjavara (11 cases), Kadaba (14 cases), Konaje (17 cases), Guthigaru (10 cases), Kondemoole (10 cases) and Kolnadu (13 cases).

In addition, five towns – Belthangady (167 cases in the last seven days), Ullal (24 cases), Puttur (98 cases), Kotekar (78 cases) and Moodbidri (49 cases) are also listed in the top 20 worst-hit towns.

While five villages from Udupi district that figure in the list are Badagabettu, Koteshwara, Nitte, Alpadi and Neere. The positivity rate in DK district is 4.08% followed by Chikkamagaluru - 3.48%, Kodagu - 3.06% and Udupi - 2.68%. The fatality rate in past seven days as per the report published on August 12 in DK district is 1.24%.

The gradual rise in cases and the positivity rate in the past few weeks has kept district health officials on their toes. The district, which recorded 7,488 cases in July, has already reported 5,474 cases till August 15.

In the first 15 days in July, the district had recorded 3,363 positive cases. The active cases in district on July 15 was 1,960 which has increased to 3,609 on August 15.

Following Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s direction to bring down positivity rate in the district at review meeting held recently, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V had directed officials to implement CM’s directions by referring more positive cases to Covid Care Centres. Rajendra had also directed officials to book cases against those Covid-19 positive patients who were found roaming outside by violating quarantine rules.

As on August 14, a total of 12.9 lakh population in the district have been vaccinated with 3.1 lakh receiving both doses of vaccines.