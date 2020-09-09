Covid takes away the sheen of ‘Jamboo Savari’

Come September, it is common for the people of Mysuru, to watch Dasara elephants walking majestically on the roads in morning and evening, rehearsing for the grand event, Jamboo Savari, the last leg of Mysuru Dasara. But, this year, with the coronavirus casting a shadow on the annual Dasara event, witnessed by lakhs of people, will be limited to only a few events.

Nada Habba Dasara will be held from October 17 to 26, this year.

As expected and already hinted by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the Dasara High Power Committee meeting has decided to observe a simple Dasara this year, for the safety of the people. The government will be releasing Rs 10 crore for the event.

As there was confusions over the festival, the popular ‘Gajapayana’, the journey of Dasara elephants to Mysuru from the forests, was postponed. After the officials in the Dasara meeting decided to limit the number of elephants participating in the Dasara festivities to five, the jumbos would be brought to Mysuru soon. Every year, around 12 jumbos, used to travel to Mysuru, to be a part of Dasara. The jamboo savari will be held within the Palace premises this year, and will not be taken out on a procession in the city, like the previous years.

According to sources, with Arjuna crossing 60 years, the Forest department is planning to experiment the jamboo savari, with another elephant, as the event is being held within the palace premises. It is speculated that Abhimanyu might carry the ‘golden howdah’ this year. However, a final decision is yet to be taken on who will carry the ‘Ambari’ this year, and which elephants will be selected to be a part of Dasara.

It may be mentioned that the farmers of the region too were against the extravagant celebrations and demanded the government to observe a simple Dasara, and divert the funds to tackle the Covid pandemic. Majority of the people too were of the opinion that the Dasara celebrations should be scaled down this year, to prevent any further spread of the pandemic.

The Horticultural department too, sensing that Dasara would be scaled down, had not made any preparations for the popular flower show, that attracts thousands of people during the nine-day festival.

However, it is the hotel industry that has been badly affected by the decision, which hoped of some business during the Dasara. But, they are hoping that ‘Mysuru Habba’, promised by the authorities, after the Covid 19 is brought under control, would help them to revive business.