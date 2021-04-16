Covid: Temples, monuments closed for one month in Halebid

Temples, monuments closed for one month in Halebid

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Halebid (Hassan dist),
  • Apr 16 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 22:42 ist
Popular Jain temples wear a deserted look in Halebid, Hassan district, on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

In the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has closed the temples and popular monuments in Halebid, to prevent tourists from visiting the places.

Hoysaleshwara, Kedareshwara and Jain temples and monuments were closed from Friday, due to an increase in Covid cases across the state.

As per the order, issued by ASI, the monuments and tourist spots will be closed for public for one month, from April 15 to May 15. As the decision was sudden, some tourists returned, disappointed. It may be mentioned that the temples and monuments were closed for two months from March 17, last year, due to a spurt in Covid-19 cases.

People had started arriving at the tourist places from January and February, which started declining from March.

Besides, all monuments coming under Archaeological Survey of India in Srirangapatna, Mandya district and Somnathur in Mysuru district will be closed till May 15, according to sources.

