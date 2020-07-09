Covid test mandatory before delivery: Dr Prameela

Covid-19 test is mandatory before delivery, but there is no need for any fear among pregnant women, said Dr Prameela, Medical Superintendent of Cheluvamba Hospital.

Participating in the Deccan Herald-Prajavani (DH-PV) phone-in programme here, on Thursday, Dr Prameela explained the safety measures to be taken by pregnant and lactating mothers during the Covid crisis. She stressed on following government guidelines, like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and staying at home.

There were several calls from women, who wanted to clear their doubts related to Covid virus, during pregnancy.

The doctor advised pregnant woman not to go out unnecessarily. There is no need to visit hospitals, for problems that are not related to pregnancy. For minor problems, call your doctor. If it is an emergency, the doctor herself would advise you to visit the hospital. Meet the doctor only if it is inevitable, she advised.

Women completing 37 weeks of pregnancy should compulsorily undergo Covid test, as a precautionary measure. Test should be done, even if there are no symptoms. Do not neglect coronavirus symptoms like cough, throat infection and fever. Undergo tests immediately, as it is difficult to cure the disease in the later stages, she said.

If pregnant woman have to leave for another place, information should be given. It is important to be careful in the hospital. Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru performs 30 to 40 deliveries every day. All safety measures are taken, she informed.