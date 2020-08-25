Covid times: Simple weddings picking up

The Mysuru region, especially Mandya district, is cited as an example for extravagant spending on weddings. However, the Covid-19 crisis has given rise to a new trend of simple weddings, in the region.

Bojegowda, a marriage broker in Mandya, does not agree that weddings in either Mandya or Mysuru are extravagant.

“The most expensive kalyana mantapa costs Rs 2.25 lakh per day in Mandya, and Rs 3.5 lakh is Mysuru. Their counterparts in Bengaluru costs Rs 20 lakh. Besides, the amount spent on the wedding sets on venues such as Palace Grounds run into crores of rupees. Due to systematic planning, involvement of relatives and friends, reasonable costs of materials and services and attendance of relatives make them grand,” he said.

“The mindset of the people makes the difference. In general terms, dowry is a social evil. But, for some people of this region, pampering the groom is a show of magnanimity.” Bojegowda said.

“I know an austere associate professor of a government college, who lead a simple life. He had invested his family and professional resources in a productive way. When he married off his only daughter, a postgraduate in medicine, to a high-ranking government official, he bought a high-end Audi car for the groom. All moveable and immovable assets belong to his only daughter. Still, he gave over one kg of gold jewels, registered residential sites, one each at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya in his daughter’s name,” he added.

Shreyas S Swamy of Mysuru, who married Bhavyashree of Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district, said he has no regrets for scaling-down his wedding ceremony.

“Our wedding was fixed in February and was scheduled to be held at Nelamangala on May 18. Due to Covid, we conducted the wedding at the house of our relative Shivakumar, at Ballahalli of Mysuru taluk, on the same date. With only the first circle of relatives in attendance, it was a homely ceremony. The only problem was in getting permission for the bride’s family — from Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru districts — to travel. We had to visit the Taluk Office and Deputy Commissioner’s office several times,” he said.

Shadakshari, a farmer of Agalahalli, Maddur taluk, Mandya district, was scheduled to marry Sandhya of Dyavapatna in Malavalli taluk, at a kalyana mantapa of KM Doddi on June 10. His parents booked a smaller hall at Chandupura. As the hall management was reluctant to lend for two days, the wedding was finally held at the groom’s house.

“Initially also, it was decided that we, the groom’s family, will conduct the wedding. Finally, we had to conduct it at our house itself, due to Covid. My parents were determined to conduct the ceremony on the scheduled date, despite restrictions. There was not even an invitation card. We invited the guests only by making phone calls,” said Shadakshari.

Anitha, mother of Shadakshari, said, “We had planned to spend around Rs 10 lakh for the wedding. But, we conducted a meaningful ceremony with around Rs 3 lakh. The grandeur of the ceremony is not important. How the couple lead their life should be a good example for the society,” she said.

H G Giridhar of Sri Kalyana Lakshmi Venkataramana Swamy temple said that simple weddings are catching up due to Covid. “Since March 15, up to August end, 15 weddings were held in the Mangala Madira of the temple. We try to ease the burden of conducting a wedding. We offer a package, the highest being Rs 70,000. The wedding party can come with just a mangalsutra and a pair of garlands. We keep everything else ready, from puja materials, mangalavadya (music) to food — breakfast and lunch,” he said.