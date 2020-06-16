CPI(M) members stage protest in Karnaaka's Hubbali criticising Union govt's on rise in COVID-19 cases

Criticising the Union Government for the spike in COVID-19 cases, and woes of migrants and others due to the lockdown, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest in front of Mini Vidhan Soudha in Hubballi on Tuesday, and demanded Rs 7,000 per month compensation for six months for non-income tax paying families, 10 kg food grains per person for six months along with other benefits.

Submitting a memorandum to the President of India through the Tahsildar's office, they also demanded that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) work should be increased to 200 days and extended to the urban poor while unemployment allowance should also be introduced.

"It is being claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts controlled the coronavirus pandemic in India, but COVID-19 cases and deaths are increasing. Many people have lost their jobs due to the unprepared lockdown and some migrant workers died walking back home. The Union Government failed to contain the spread of COVID-19 and help those who faced hardships due to the lockdown. Instead, steps are being taken in favour of corporate firms," CPI(M) district unit secretary Mahesh Pattar said.

Withdrawal of amendments to the APMC act, land reforms act, seed act, privatisation and labour laws were also among the demands of the protesters. B S Soppin, B N Pujari, and others took part in the protest.