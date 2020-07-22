‘Create awareness on Covid-19 to ward off fear’

The urban local bodies should create awareness about Covid-19 and thereby ward off fear in the minds of people, said City Municipal Council (CMC) Commissioner Srinivas.

He was speaking at a training programme organised to check the spread of Covid-19.

Srinivas said a team of volunteers, led by ward member, block-level officer, the staff of the CMC, Asha and Anganwadi workers and members of self-help groups, have been constituted in each ward. The teams have already swung into action in connection with the control of Covid-19.

The commissioner said the teams would manage the show in each ward when a positive case in reported in their jurisdiction. They will also collect details on the vulnerable sections, especially senior citizens and ailing people from the households.

Srinivas said people should be educated on maintaining social distance, personal hygiene, use of sanitisers and masks.