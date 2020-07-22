‘Create awareness on Covid-19 to ward off fear’

‘Create awareness on Covid-19 to ward off fear’

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 22 2020, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 23:21 ist
City Municipal Council members at a training programme on Covid-19 in Madikeri. DH Photo

The urban local bodies should create awareness about Covid-19 and thereby ward off fear in the minds of people, said City Municipal Council (CMC) Commissioner Srinivas.

He was speaking at a training programme organised to check the spread of Covid-19.

Srinivas said a team of volunteers, led by ward member, block-level officer, the staff of the CMC, Asha and Anganwadi workers and members of self-help groups, have been constituted in each ward. The teams have already swung into action in connection with the control of Covid-19.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The commissioner said the teams would manage the show in each ward when a positive case in reported in their jurisdiction. They will also collect details on the vulnerable sections, especially senior citizens and ailing people from the households.

Srinivas said people should be educated on maintaining social distance, personal hygiene, use of sanitisers and masks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Covid-19: 'PM Modi, please make men share housework!'

Covid-19: 'PM Modi, please make men share housework!'

Making profits from coffee in China could be a grind

Making profits from coffee in China could be a grind

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

How TikTok gave rural Indian women fame, fun & fortune

How TikTok gave rural Indian women fame, fun & fortune

 