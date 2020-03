Cricketer Manish Pandey along with his wife actor Ashrita Shetty visited Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Mangaluru on Saturday.

The couple offered Ashlesha puje at the temple. They also visited Adi Subrahmanya at the temple and had the darshana of the deity.

Pandey had entered into wedlock with Tamil and Tulu actress Ashrita Shetty in December. The couple accompanied by their friends had reached Subrahmanya on Friday night and were staying in a private lodge.