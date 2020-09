Town police filed criminal cases against two persons for illegal mining activity at a restricted area, in Kaveripura village, Pandavapura taluk, in Mandya district. Two compressor tractors have been seized.

It is alleged that the duo were involved in illegal mining using compressor tractors and breaking rocks turning it into gravel for transport. On a tip-off, the KRS police team raided the quarry. The two accused fled the spot later after which tractors have been seized.