Crocodile drags man into river Kali

A crocodile dragged a 44-year-old man into river Kali here on Saturday.

Suresh Vasant Teli, the victim, was moving near the river bank when the incident occurred. A search operation is underway to trace Teli. Four boats are being used for the operation.

A boy was dragged into the river and later was killed by a crocodile about eight months ago. The second incident occurred at the same spot on Saturday.