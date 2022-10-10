Crocodile living in Kasaragod temple passes away

The six-foot long 'Babiya' was worshipped as the guardian of Ananthapura Lake Temple

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS,
  • Oct 10 2022, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 11:35 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple crocodile 'Babiya' passed away on Sunday night.

Babiya's age was estimated to be around 75 years, according to sources in the ninth-century temple in Kumble in the Kasaragod district of Kerala.

The six-foot long 'Babiya' was worshipped as the guardian of Ananthapura Lake Temple. In October 2020, a video clipping of the brief appearance of Babiya, in the early hours, at the Muzrai Temple, located about 45 km away from Mangaluru, had became a social media sensation.

According to the legend, the first crocodile before 'Babiya' was shot by a British soldier during the Second World War. The British soldier died on the same day from a snake bite. 

The offerings ('naivedhya') to God, comprising cooked rice and jaggery, was fed twice a day to the friendly crocodile. 

Experts have identified the reptile as a freshwater Muggar crocodile -- a fast-depleting species.

Kasaragod
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Crocodile
India News
Kerala

