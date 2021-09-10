Crocodile spotted crossing road near Srirangapatna

A crocodile was spotted moving near the Virija canal, en route to Ranganathittu bird sanctuary in the taluk on Wednesday night.

The residents have captured the pictures of the moving reptile. The crocodile crossed the road and got into the canal.

Another crocodile had killed two goats near Palahalli in the taluk, around 15 days ago.

The Forest department placed a cage near the Virija canal to trap the crocodile, after their efforts to catch it using nets failed. But even that has turned futile.

The residents claimed that there are several crocodiles at the stone quarry near the canal and the department should take steps to catch it, they said.

Check out latest DH videos here