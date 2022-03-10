Crocodile strays into Dandeli town, rescued

A six-foot-long crocodile unexpectedly strayed into human habitat causing panic among residents here on Thursday.

Residents of ward 5 called up the forest department officials and local body members after spotting the reptile near the bus depot at Old Dandeli.

The officials rushed to the spot and caught it with the help of a few residents.

Residents panic

The residents attempted to stage a flash protest against the officials alleging that the department had not taken any measures despite the death of a man in a crocodile attack a month ago at Patelnagar. They also targeted the local elected representative for not responding to their calls about the sudden appearance of the crocodile.

Range forest officer Appasaheb Kavashetty said that a decision was taken at the meeting of the local residents to shift the killer crocodile away from human habitat.

“The crocodile that was caught on Thursday had sustained minor injuries. It was released in the wild after treatment,” he said.

It is not known if the reptile spotted on Thursday was the one that had killed a man at Patel Nagar last month. The frequent appearance of crocodiles in residential areas has panicked local people.