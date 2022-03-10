Crocodile strays into Dandeli town, rescued

Crocodile strays into Dandeli town, rescued

The frequent appearance of crocodiles in residential areas has panicked local people

DHNS
DHNS, Dandeli,
  • Mar 10 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 03:47 ist
The six-foot-long crocodile found near bus depot in old Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district on Thursday. Credit: Special arrangement

A six-foot-long crocodile unexpectedly strayed into human habitat causing panic among residents here on Thursday.

Residents of ward 5 called up the forest department officials and local body members after spotting the reptile near the bus depot at Old Dandeli.

The officials rushed to the spot and caught it with the help of a few residents.

Residents panic

The residents attempted to stage a flash protest against the officials alleging that the department had not taken any measures despite the death of a man in a crocodile attack a month ago at Patelnagar. They also targeted the local elected representative for not responding to their calls about the sudden appearance of the crocodile.

Range forest officer Appasaheb Kavashetty said that a decision was taken at the meeting of the local residents to shift the killer crocodile away from human habitat.

“The crocodile that was caught on Thursday had sustained minor injuries. It was released in the wild after treatment,” he said.

It is not known if the reptile spotted on Thursday was the one that had killed a man at Patel Nagar last month. The frequent appearance of crocodiles in residential areas has panicked local people.

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Crocodile
Dandeli
wildlife
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a 40-year high

US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a 40-year high

No stopping the saffron juggernaut, BJP sweeps 4 states

No stopping the saffron juggernaut, BJP sweeps 4 states

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride

'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories

Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline

How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline

 