Crocodile's surprise visit to Kerala temple catches priests off guard

Priests were caught off guard as Babiya, the Ananthapura Lake temple crocodile, made a rare appearance at the Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Lake Temple in Kumbla in Kasargod district, located 45 km from Mangaluru, on Tuesday evening.
According to temple sources, this is the first time in the temple's history that Babiya has stepped out and entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.
More to follow...
