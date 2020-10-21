Crocodile comes for darshan at Kerala temple

Crocodile's surprise visit to Kerala temple catches priests off guard

This is the first time in the temple's history that Babiya has stepped out and entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple

DH Web Desk
  Oct 21 2020, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 11:35 ist
Babiya, Ananthapura Lake temple crocodile, made a rare appearance at Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Lake Temple in Kumble. Credit: Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Lake Temple official

Priests were caught off guard as Babiya, the Ananthapura Lake temple crocodile, made a rare appearance at the Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Lake Temple in Kumbla in Kasargod district, located 45 km from Mangaluru, on Tuesday evening.

According to temple sources, this is the first time in the temple's history that Babiya has stepped out and entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

More to follow...

 

 

Mangaluru
Karnataka

