Crowds in Mysuru vegetable market ahead of lockdown

With a complete lockdown from 10 am, a large number of people were seen thronging the Dodda Kere Maidana vegetable market, where farmers will sell vegetables directly to consumers, in Mysuru on Wednesday morning.
The sales of liquor were high as wine stores will be closed after 10 am during the lockdown. The wine stores are allowed to perform business between 6 am and 10 am as per the guidelines issued by the state government.
The city police visited the market to inspect if people are following the Covid-19 protocol. The police warned action against those violating Covid-19 norms.
However, the movement of people and vehicles was less compared to normal days. Except essential shops, all other businesses remain suspended.
