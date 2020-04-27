CRPF demands inquiry into arrest of COBRA commando for not wearing mask

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has demanded inquiry into the skirmish that had taken place between a COBRA commando and a beat police personnel over wearing of mask, following which he was manhandled before his family members and paraded to the police station barefoot, wherein he was kept in chains and handcuff.

CRPF Inspector General of Police Sanjay Arora in a letter written to Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Monday said that in an unfortunate incident, Cadet Sachin Savant of 207 COBRA was arrested by police personnel of Sadalga police station in Chikkodi taluk in Belagavi district on April 23, on the alleged charges of violating lockdown norms and assaulting/deterring public servant from discharging his duty at Examba village in Chikkodi. The individual was on extended leave and was cleaning his motor cycle in front of his house at Examba when the incident took place.

"Unpleasant situation could have been avoided if Karnataka police had taken CRPF hierarchy into confidence before making the arrest. CRPF is very reputed force with high standards of discipline, and we have the institutionalised mechanism for taking care of such situations. Keeping in view gravity of the incident and its impact on relationship between two police forces, we request you to kindly get the matter inquired and provide justice," the letter said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said, two constables were on patrolling in Examba to implement orders of deputy commissioner regarding wearing of masks and penalise those spitting in public. "The CRPF jawan was talking with 5 to 6 of his friends when they went to Maddumgalli cross. On seeing policemen, friends ran away but the CRPF jawan remained there without wearing mask. Upon asking reason for not wearing a mask, he started arguing on who were they to ask and he was from CRPF, thereby, violating orders promulgated by deputy commissioner," the SP said.

"When policemen informed that rules were same for everyone and he was no special, an argument between CRPF jawan and policemen started. Meanwhile, the CRPF jawan lost his cool and kicked one of the constables and further held collar of police constable and started pushing him aggressively. Another veteran head constable came to the rescue of his colleague. Later, the jawan was taken to police station and a case CR N0 44/2020 was registered under the section 353,323,504 IPC and sec 3 of Epidemic disease act. After interrogation, he was arrested and produced before the magistrate on the same day," he said.

He further said that in the presence of women staff in police station, the CRPF jawan was shouting and since he was capable of overpowering 2-3 constables easily, he was tied up in police station.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi condemned the arrest of CRPF commando by police and demanded that incident be inquired and action be taken against guilty police personnel.

"Such treatment cannot be meted to a solider and he should be released immediately. Chief minister and home minister will be asked to inquire and take action against police personnel responsible for the incident," he said in a statement.