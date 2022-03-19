CRZ rules hindering development of beaches in Dakshina Kannada: Anand Singh

Minister of tourism, ecology and environment Anand Singh said that Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) restrictions have been posing hindrance to the development of beaches in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada.

“Owing to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notifications, we are not able to take up development within 500 meters of the seashore. We held discussions with officials on getting relaxation for CRZ rules to implement various development projects related to tourism. Officials have informed that a map of the CRZs of the district has been sent to the environment department. The same map will be sent to the nodal agency located in Chennai for approval. After getting approval from the nodal agency, it will be sent to the central government for approval,” the minister told mediapersons after chairing a review meeting in Mangaluru on Saturday.

“We have taken it as a challenge to get relaxation to the CRZ rules as per the CRZ notification of 2019. I will personally follow it up to ensure that we get approval within two months. Once we get approval for the relaxation from CRZ rules, then tourism in the district will grow automatically,” he felt.

To promote beach tourism, he said a coastal beaches investors meet will be held in Mangaluru to attract investors after getting approval for the relaxation for CRZ rules.

“A preliminary discussion has already been held to discuss coastal beaches investors meet in Mangaluru. To take up new projects on eco- tourism including construction of hotels, resorts, an approval from a nodal agency in Chennai is mandatory before it is being approved by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The state government will submit a proposal urging the central government to hand over the responsibility of approving eco tourism projects through NITK Surathkal, instead of the agency in Chennai, Singh said.

He said beaches in Mangaluru could not be developed due to the CRZ norms. “Bengre beach with 155 acres, an island of 32 acres, beaches at Tannirbavi, Panambur, Surathkal and Sasihitlu could not be developed. The government has already sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the development of Sasihithlu beach. However, we need CRZ clearance to implement projects," he said.

Development works worth Rs eight crore is being taken up on Tannirbhavi beach as a part of Blue Flag notification.

