Curfew in place to ward off Covid second wave

Mysuru region has geared up for the 14-day curfew, implemented by the state government, as part of its war against the second wave of Covid-19, from 9 pm on April 27 till 6 am on May 12.

However, all essential items will be available from 6 am to 10 am every day, during the next two weeks.

The police personnel will ensure that the people follow the Covid curfew, along with additional forces like Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), District Armed Reserve (DAR) and the City Armed Reserve (CAR). However, the personnel, both civil and traffic, above 55 years of age have been relaxed from duties, during the period, according to the officials. Barricades have been erected across roads, to check unnecessary movement of vehicles.

Though there was no panic-buying of groceries and other items, like the previous lockdown, last year, people were seen lining up before supermarkets and departmental stores to purchase essential items. There were people at liquor outlets, though the government has permitted them to open from 6 am to 10 am.

While hundreds of people are returning to Mysuru from other parts of the state, it is vice-versa also in Mysuru. Hundreds of people, including students and migrant labourers, were leaving to their respective native places, suspecting that the curfew might be extended, if the pandemic does not come under control. It may be mentioned that the government issued orders, suspending public transport like KSRTC buses, private buses and cabs from 9 pm on Tuesday, except for emergencies.

The situation was similar in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts. In Mandya, the district administration has started a 24x7 helpline service for farmers and other labourers.

The farmers can use the helpline for selling their crop, transport and market their produce. The farmers may contact the helpline for any problem, by calling 08232-225734.

Similarly, the Labour department has started a helpline to support construction workers, organised and migrant workers. The contractors and owners should take all measures like providing food, accommodation, water and other facilities to workers. The labourers may call helpline 155214.