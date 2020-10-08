Currency notes of Rs 50, 100, 2,000 found in farm land

Currency notes of Rs 50,100, and 2,000 found in farm land

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Oct 08 2020, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 15:36 ist

A large number of denomination currency notes of Rs 50, Rs 100, and Rs 2,000 were found near a bush in a farming land at Buklorahalli in Challakere taluk on Thursday.

According to police, some days ago, Rs 36 lakh was stolen from the office of Dileep Buildcon Limited, which is close to the farming land. The company is implementing Bidar-Srirangapatna national highway work. They suspected that the stolen money might have been thrown in the land.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by circle police inspector Manjunath and sub-inspector Satish Naik rushed to the spot with the sniffer dog squad and forensic experts. Police are still counting the notes.

Karnataka
Indian Rupee

