CUSS kiosks gain acceptance at Mangalore airport

The common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosks at Mangalore International Airport (MIA), which help passengers to print their boarding pass and baggage tag, is gaining popularity after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MIA, at present, has four such kiosks, all of which print boarding passes. But three of them are enabled to print both the boarding pass and baggage tag. The staff also assist people, who are not technically savvy, on how to use the kiosks.

The MIA has plans to set up additional CUSS kiosks and install them in a phased manner to decongest the space opposite the check-in area.

The IT and operations team at the MIA have taken the lead in popularising these kiosks among the passengers. The presence of these kiosks also adds value to passenger safety during a global pandemic by going contactless.

The entire process of printing the boarding pass and the baggage tag does not take more than 30 seconds (even with a PNR that has a maximum of six passengers on a single ticket). The machines can print up to 150 tags and boarding passes on one roll.

At present, Air India (AI), Air India Express (IX), GoFirst (G8) and IndiGo (6E) have facilitated the use of these kiosks for their respective customers.

Siddharth Pande, a flyer who used this facility at the airport, said the CUSS kiosks were the way going forward as they reduce touchpoints.

