Customers relieved as lockdown is relaxed in Kodagu

People purchased essential items in the town between 6 am and 7 am. As the rules were relaxed to permit the movement of vehicles, people heaved a sigh of relief.

However, in order to felicitate smooth traffic, police personnel placed barricades at Ponnampet Circle, Bypass Road, Palibetta Road curve and near Umamaheshwar Temple. Grocery vendors said that allowing of vehicles to the market helped people a lot and there was good business as well.

RMC premises, Bypass Road and playground of the Government Primary School, were identified for the sale of vegetables. People who purchased food grains from the fair price shops, carried items in auto rickshaws. However, there were long queues in front of the fair price shops since morning.

Ration card holders Mahesh, Pemmaiah and Gangamma have urged to discontinue the bio-metric system. The card holders are required to provide their thumb impression to avail ration. But as the machine is used by many people, it is not safe, they said.

In Suntikoppa too, people formed beelines in front of the fair price shops. Many people waited in queue from 6 am at the fair price shop on the Suntikoppa Main Road.

Pump House resident Geetha said that the fair price shop owner has asked the people to come early. But the shopkeeper himself turned up late. The people were tired waiting. The ration items are usually not given on time and we are asked to come some other day. This has resulted in long queues, she said. As there were no auto rickshaws after 10 am, women and elderly persons were seen carrying the ration items towards their homes with much difficulty.

Mysuru SP visits check post

Superintendent of Police, Mysuru, C B Rishyanth paid a visit to the check post in Kodagu-Mysuru border at Kushalnagar on Thursday and carried out an inspection.

He said farmers in the bordering areas such as Koppa, are issued with passes to transport their agricultural produce to Mysuru.

The farmers may cross the check post by showing their land record. “Also, there are no restrictions on goods vehicles. However, the check post personnel have been asked to keep an eye on all private vehicles. It will be seen to it that the medical personnel do not face any inconvenience in the district border.”