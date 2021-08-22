Customs officials seize 115 gram gold at Mangaluru airport

Customs officials seize 115 gram gold at M'luru airport

  • Aug 22 2021, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 04:11 ist
Gold was found concealed inside the beads of hair bands.

The Customs officers seized gold, weighing 115 gram and worth Rs 5,58,900, at the Mangalore International Airport (MIA) from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai by the Air India Express Flight No IX 384 on Saturday.

The gold was concealed inside the beads of hair bands and other personal effects and the passenger hailed from Murdeshwar. The operation was led by Rakesh, Superintendent, along with Superintendents Maria Norohna, Vikas, Gopala Krishna Bhomkar, Bikarm Chakravarthy, Ashish Verma,
inspectors Sandeep and Harimohan.

The Customs officers had recently seized gold weighing 350.330 grams worth
Rs 16,85,087 concealed in an armature portion of a blender, along with other personal effects from a male passenger hailing from Kasargod, who arrived from Dubai. 

Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru Imamuddin Ahmad, expressed his concern regarding the increasing trends in smuggling and directed the officers to intensify the vigilance and surveillance and crack the attempts made by unscrupulous elements indulging in such activities. Investigation into both the cases are in progress.

