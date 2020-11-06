Cut forest trees, pay salaries: BSY tells Mysore Paper Mills

Cut forest trees: BSY tells Mysore Paper Mills

Bharath Joshi
  Nov 06 2020, 21:42 ist
Yediyurappa directed MPM authorities to make use of forest trees for its operations in order to pay salaries during a review meeting pertaining to the Shivamogga district. Credit: PTI

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday asked the state-run Mysore Paper Mills (MPM) to cut trees in forest areas and sell them in order to fund the salaries of its employees.

The 84-year-old ailing entity applied for closure following heavy losses last year.

Yediyurappa directed MPM authorities to make use of forest trees for its operations in order to pay salaries during a review meeting pertaining to the Shivamogga district. The meeting was attended by Shimoga MP BY Raghavendra, legislators from the district, and officials from the forest and revenue departments.

The MPM was founded by Krishnaraja Wodeyar Bahadur, the Maharaja of Mysore in 1936 at Bhadravati in Shivamogga. Later, in 1977, it became a government company. Currently, the state government owns a 64.74% stake in the company and the rest is with the public including IDBI Bank and LIC.

The CM also took stock of the rehabilitation of farmers whose lands have submerged in the Sharavathi river basin. The government has identified an area of 9,773 acres where farmers will need new land rights documents. Yediyurappa asked officials from the forest and revenue departments to conduct a joint survey for this.

Based on this survey, new Pahani documents need to be created for the displaced and the Supreme Court must be approached for this, Yediyurappa said.

