Cut in fuel prices: Sales up in bunks on Karnataka border

The fuel stations situated near Karnataka border (Talapady) in Kasaragod district of Kerala wear a deserted look following a difference in the prices of petrol and diesel in Karnataka and Kerala.

Motorists, instead of refuelling their vehicles in the bunks in Kerala, particularly in this border district, have been visiting bunks situated on Karnataka side.

Two fuel stations are situated in the radius of 500 metres on the border. The bunk near Kunjathoor in Kasaragod district has seen decline in customers in the last one week. On an average, 6,000 litres of petrol were sold in the bunk daily in the past. Now, it is less than 2,000 litres. The staff in the bunk too has been reduced to four from six, said Bunk Manager Tajuddin.

However, the fuel stations situated at the border area in Karnataka side are full.

"All the petrol bunks in the border areas are facing problem. We can survive only if the Kerala government reduces sales tax on the petrol and diesel," said Harish, who works in a bunk in Kerala.

After the petrol and diesel prices were slashed by Karnataka government by reducing sales tax, there is a difference of Rs 8.5 per litre of diesel and Rs 5.5 per litre of petrol between Kerala and Karnataka. As a result, a majority of the customers from Kerala are visiting a fuel station situated in Karnataka at Talapady.

"In the past, 200 vehicles were visiting the fuel station daily. Now, it has increased to 600. A few people carry diesel in cans. In the past, we had incurred loss when the prices of petrol and diesel were less in Kerala when compared to Karnataka,” said Fuel Station Manager Mahesh.

Shashi, an auto driver, said, "The prices of petrol and diesel were same in Karnataka and Keral before the Karnataka government decided to slash service tax after Central government reduced the excise duty. All 20 autorickshaws that are parked at auto stand in Talapady were refuelling at the station in Kerala. With the decline in price, we wait in queue to refuel it in Karnataka."

To attract the customers from Kerala, a fuel station in Galimukha at Eshwaramangala has mounted a banner. Many from faraway places come here to fill up tank of the vehicles, said a bunk manager.

The banner was mounted to inform customers that the fuel station is in Karnataka. "We have received several calls to confirm the reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel in Karnataka,” said one of the staff at Galimukha.

Watch latest videos by DH here: