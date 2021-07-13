'Cycling lane project is unscientific in Mangaluru'

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee media panelist and corporator A C Vinayraj alleged that the cycling lane proposed to be taken up under Mangaluru Smart City Mission was unscientific.

“We want a dedicated cycling lane on the lines of Bengaluru. However, the proposed path in Mangaluru is unscientific,” he told media persons on Monday.

“We want to have a scientific cycling lane for Mangaluru that will benefit cyclists in the city. The foundation for the proposed project was laid in a hurry, which is condemnable. A letter too has been written to the urban development minister highlighting the anomalies in the project and urged to stop the project. If we fail to get any positive response from the government, then legal fight will be taken up,” said Vinayraj.

The Mangaluru city had received Rs 8 crore from Directorate of Urban Land Transport for implementing Cycle for Change under Non Motorised Transport Project.

The project is envisaged to construct cycling lanes that will pass near colleges, schools and markets for the benefit of people. The project is being taken up under two packages in Mangaluru.

The first package is taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 34,66,04,145 and will pass through Bolara seashore-Gujjarakere Road-Jeppu Market Road-Marnamikatte Circle-Grama Sangha Road- Attavara Adda Rasthe-Vaidyanatha Nagara Road-Central Railway Station and Clock Tower.

The second package is taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 40,41,09,255 and will pass through Pathumudi Soudha Road-Atal Seva Kendra Road-Bhagavathi Temple Road- Dongarkery Temple Road-Naganakatte Road-Car Street School-Car Street Flower Market-Raghavendra Mutt Road-Bhavanthi Stree-Central Market Road-Lady Goschen Hospital-Clock Tower-Railway Station Road-Attavara Katte Road-S L Mathias Road-High Land Hospital-Fr Muller’s Circle-Nandigudda-Marnamikatte Circle and Railway Over Bridge.

‘Not enough space’

The cycling lane should be laid after providing enough space for movement of vehicles, footpath, stormwater drains and developing greenery. However, there is not enough space for the same here under the project, he added. A majority of the roads in the proposed cycling lane locations are yet to be widened. The pipelines, gas pipelines and UGD pass through these roads. Without parking space on either side of the road, a majority of the people park their vehicles by the side of the roads in the proposed cycling lane stretch. If the cycling track is three-meter wide, then the road will become narrow and traffic congestion will increase, Vinayraj said.