Cyclone leaves behind a trail of destruction

The rough sea and gusty wind following cyclone have caused extensive damages to structures, houses and roads along the coast in Dakshina Kannada district.

The broken pipes, damaged roof of toilet and kitchen of a partially damaged house are a testimony to the fury of the waves that lashed across the district’s coast on Saturday. A portion of the wall of Govardhan’s house, which has collapsed, in Meenakaliya near Baikampady is a proof of the devastation. The house which had withstood many rains had collapsed following the lashing of rough waves on Saturday.

Another house, owned by Dharmapal Kotian, was also damaged due to impact of huge waves. “What is the point in repairing these damaged houses?. We do not know whether the structure is safe or not?. Even if rebuilt, we are not sure whether it can withstand the next storm?” says Praveen, a resident of Meenakaliya.

Though it had been raining in the region since Sunday morning, the sea continued to remain rough and waves continued to lash the shore. A fishing auctioning yard at Panambur too was completely damaged. Only remains of a resting shelter constructed on the shores of beach at Meenakaliya-Baikampady was visible.

The remains of driftwood and coconut trees washed away in the fury of waves were found scattered on the shores of Sasihithlu beach. A few structures constructed while hosting the surfing festival also had been damaged at Sasihithlu beach. Further, the road from Surathkal Light House to NITK beach was washed away.

Also read: Rainfall in Karnataka expected to continue till May 20: IMD

With the sun shining during the day, fishermen in Chitrapura were seen engaged in repairing the fishing nets and cleaning boats for the next fishing venture. “We are preparing our fishing nets and drying it. Even the boats are cleaned, so that we can venture into sea in order to earn our bread,” said a fisherman, who was busy drying his net at sea shore in Chitrapura.

Anand Kotian, who works in Sasihithlu beach, said, “I had never seen such waves hitting the shore in past 40 years. I have been working at the beach for past 13 years.” Debris, soil, plastic wrappers and thermocol were found littered on the entire stretch from Sasihithlu gate to the surfing spot.

Damages

The roof of two classrooms of Government High School in Poonjalkatte has crashed while the roof of other classrooms looks precarious and can collapse any moment. Madantyar Gram Panchayat member Haneef after discussing with headmaster had shifted benches and desks to other classrooms. Three houses in Konaje, Manjanady and Mudipu limits were damaged due to gusty winds.

After a compound wall collapsed, a house belonging to Rahiman at Kalingahithlu in Mundoor village is crumbling and can collapse. A temporary mud road constructed to cross the water body near Laila was washed away in the rain. As a result, families residing in the area were forced to use a longer route. Salt water intrusion from the river had affected farmland at Kolachikambala, Chitrapu, Mattu, Koluvaily, Karitota, Moodukoppala and Pavanje. The huge waves in Sasihithlu had entered seven houses and all the household items were damaged.

Construction materials

Following sudden rise in water-level in River Nethravathi, construction materials dumped on the bank of the river for the ongoing construction of Rs 192-crore bridge-cum-barrage were washed away. Though the structure of under construction bridge was not damaged, heaps of soil dumped to facilitate the construction work were washed away.

Harekala gram panchayat member Badruddin said, “As heavy rain lashed for more than 24 four hours due to cyclone effect, water flow in River Nethravathi increased and hampered the work of the bridge. Labourers, who were involved in the work were shifted to a safe place. There are three excavators and machines that are struck in the mud. The water-level had receded by evening."