Cyclone Tauktae damages 87 houses in Dakshina Kannada: R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday said that 87 houses had been damaged in the cyclone in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district and 24 among them were fully damaged.

"A compensation amount of Rs five lakh will be paid to each of those whose houses have been fully damaged. Rs one lakh will be paid to owners of the houses that have been partially damaged while Rs 10,000 will be paid to owners of those houses which have been surrounded by sea water," he told reporters after a meeting with the officials.

The DC had been directed to submit a detailed report after assessing the damage to roads, crops and Mescom within a week. The amount would be released immediately as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines. About 20 members of the National Disaster Response Force, 50 of the State Disaster Response Force, 50 civil wardens, 100 home guards and fire service personnel were ready to tackle any eventualities. The DC had set up a 24x7 control room to receive any grievances related to cyclone, he added.

Minister said that the cyclone had affected 121 villages in 21 taluks across Karnataka. As many as 333 houses had been damaged, six lives were lost, 644 electricity poles and 104 boats had been damaged. All deputy commissioners had been directed to assess the damages and submit reports. A sum of Rs 106 crore was available with the district administrations of Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.The amount could be utilised for relief works.

Ashoka thanked the Indian Coast Guard and Navy for saving nine lives on board the tug, after interacting with the five survivors on board the India Coast Guard ship berthed at New Mangalore Port. He visited the cyclone-affected Sasihithlu beach and other affected areas. He would visit Bhatkal and Udupi to assess the damage on Tuesday.