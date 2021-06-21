D B Natesh to continue as MUDA Commissioner

D B Natesh to continue as MUDA Commissioner as govt cancels his transfer

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 21 2021, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 22:26 ist
D B Natesh. Credit: special arrangement

KAS officer D B Natesh will continue as Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner as the state government has cancelled his transfer order.

The government had transferred Natesh, appointing KAS officer Sheelavantha M Shivakumara in his place. Natesh was posted in the place of Shivakumar as Joint Director (Administration), Office of the Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Bengaluru.

Mysuru
Karnataka

