D B Natesh to continue as MUDA Commissioner as govt cancels his transfer

KAS officer D B Natesh will continue as Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner as the state government has cancelled his transfer order.
The government had transferred Natesh, appointing KAS officer Sheelavantha M Shivakumara in his place. Natesh was posted in the place of Shivakumar as Joint Director (Administration), Office of the Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Bengaluru.
