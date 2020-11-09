D H Shankarmurthy requests PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on L K Advani

Former legislative council chairman D H Shankarmurthy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to accord Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on L K Advani.

In the letter, he said, Lal Krishna Advani has been in public life for the past seven decades. His service, sacrifice, and contribution to the cause of motherland through the RSS, Bharatiya Janata Sangh, and the BJP is phenomenal. "Impeccably clean and honest in his personal and public life, a leader with utmost credibility, and a man with abundant knowledge and experience on national and international affairs, Advani is one such person of whom every one of us feels proud," he said.

The senior BJP leader also said, it is the ardent desire of thousands of party workers in particular and people in general that Advani should be conferred with Bharat Ratna. "I, on the behalf of thousands of party workers in Karnataka, request you to kindly confer Bharat Ratna on Advani," he said.