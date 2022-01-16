Daily Covid tally mounts to 782 in Dakshina Kannada

With the spike in Covid-19 cases, Dakshina Kannada on Sunday logged 782 new cases and two fatalities.

The positivity rate in the district is 6.45%. On Saturday, the district had reported 792 cases.

Of the two fatalities, one is from outside the district while the other is from Mangaluru.

According to District Covid Nodal officer Dr Ashok, one more cluster has been identified at a nursing college hostel in Mangaluru taluk with 10 fresh cases. A total of 65 samples were tested in the hostel.

The active Covid-19 cases in the district has increased to 4,011. While the total deaths so far is 1,708 cases. The district has reported a total of 1,21,757 cases so far. With 216 discharges, the total discharges so far is 1,16,038. Over 12,000 samples were tested in the district.

