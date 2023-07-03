Dandeli man dies due to non-availability of ambulance

Daily wager dies due to non-availability of ambulance in Dandeli

Elavarasan Arikolindu, a daily wager from Bommanahalli, complained of chest pain while returning home from Dandeli in a bus.

DHNS
DHNS, Dandeli (Uttara Kannada district),
  • Jul 03 2023, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 02:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 52-year-old man died due to the non-availability of an ambulance to ferry him to the taluk hospital, near Bommanahalli dam in the taluk on Sunday.

Elavarasan Arikolindu, a daily wager from Bommanahalli, complained of chest pain while returning home from Dandeli in a bus. The conductor of the bus made him alight near Bommanahalli dam.

"The patient was unconscious and we called for a '108' ambulance. But the ambulance at the taluk hospital was under repair. By the time we arranged for a private vehicle, the patient had breathed his last," social activist Himbran K M Abdullah told DH.

