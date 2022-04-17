Dakshina Kannada: 86% people in 12-14 age group given first dose of Covid jab

86 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group in Dakshina Kannada have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and will shortly receive the second dose, District Health Officer Dr Kishore Kumar said.

A majority of the beneficiaries who are aged above 18 years have been covered with the first dose of the vaccine, while the second dose has been administered to 94 per cent of the people. In the 15-17 age category, 94 per cent have taken the first dose, while 83 per cent have taken the second dose.

The booster or precautionary dose of the vaccine has been administered to 65 per cent of frontline workers, 49 per cent of health workers and 50 per cent of those who are aged above 60 years in the district, he said.

On the reason for a lesser number of healthcare and front line workers being administered the precautionary dose in spite of the drive starting in January, the DHO said that a majority of them were infected during the third wave of Covid-19. "They can receive the jab after completing 90 days from recovery along with nine months of completing the second dose of vaccine. There will be a significant increase in the number of booster dose beneficiaries by the end of May,” he said.

There is enough vaccine stock of vaccine in Dakshina Kannada, he added.

Booster doses are available at PHCs for those aged above 60. The booster dose for those aged 18 and above is available in private hospitals on payment. “It will be better if people receive the jab to reduce the intensity of the infection and also to counter the next wave of Covid-19,” he said.

No cases of Omicron and its variant has been reported in Dakshina Kannada. “We are alert on the spread of the variants in other parts of the country. Genome sequencing of samples does not show any cases of Omicron and its variant in Dakshina Kannada and other districts in the State. The Covid-19 cases are significantly less in neighbouring Kasaragod as well,” he said.

Dr Kumar said though Dakshina Kannada has been given the target of conducting about 300 Covid-19 tests per day, the authorities in the district are conducting an average of about 500 tests per day. Apart from infected persons and their primary contacts, who are symptomatic, the health department is randomly conducting tests.

