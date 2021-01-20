Dakshina Kannada achieves 58.44% Covid-19 vaccination target

Dakshina Kannada has achieved 58.44 per cent target in Covid-19 vaccination drive until Tuesday.

Of 1,256 targeted beneficiaries from the health sector, 734 were administered vaccines. Vaccination was carried out at 15 sites in the district. A total of 122 beneficiaries out of 147 were vaccinated at SDM Naturopathy Hospital. KVG Hospital in Sullia vaccinated 135 beneficiaries out of 200 at two sites in the hospital. At the AJ Hospital in Mangaluru, 60 out of 100 beneficiaries received the vaccine and Pragathi Speciality Hospital in Puttur vaccinated 64 out of 83 healthcare personnel.

Second consignment

Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada district received the second consignment of 24,320 doses of the Covishield vaccine.

DHO Dr Ramachandra Bairy said that the district has enough vaccines required to inoculate healthcare workers in the first phase in the district. The number of vaccination sites will be increased in the days to come. The district has not received any negative feedback from the beneficiaries. On the first day of the vaccination drive, the district had achieved the target of 45%.