Dakshina Kannada achieves 94.54% success in mega Covid vaccination drive

Dakshina Kannada district achieved 94.54 per cent of the Covid-19 vaccination target during the mega drive held on Friday.

Out of 1.50 lakh vaccine doses, a total of 1,41,816 doses of vaccines were administered in the district. A total of 620 vaccination sites were opened for the mega drive in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

Of 1,41,816 doses, a total of 69,684 availed the first dose of vaccine, while 72,132 availed the second dose of vaccines in the district, said DHO Dr Kishore Kumar.

A total of 70,560 doses of vaccines were administered in Mangaluru taluk, 20431 doses in Bantwal. 17,530 in Belthangady, 23,135 in Puttur and 10,160 in Sullia taluk.

The district administration had even arranged to administer vaccinations in private hospitals for free of cost as a part of the drive.

Currently, the district’s Covid-19 positivity rate is around 1.3 per cent, and the focus is to reduce the percentage further. The case fatality rate also has reduced in the district, said the DC.

Udupi district administered 50,369 doses of vaccine out of 80,000 target, thus, achieving 63 per cent of the target. Chikkamagaluru district administered 63,338 doses of vaccines and achieved 106 per cent target. The target was to administer 60,000 doses. In Kodagu, 18,452 doses of vaccines were administered out of the target of 20,000, thus, achieving 92 per cent success.