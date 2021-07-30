Dakshina Kannada administration to strengthen enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines

Dakshina Kannada district administration will strengthen Covid-19 guidelines to stem the spread of Covid-19, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

People should strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour while taking part in religious programmes and other activities where there is a large gathering, he told mediapersons after reviewing the check post at Talapady, bordering Kerala.

As Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Kasargod district, Dakshina Kannada, too, has seen a rise in positivity rate over the last three to four days. The positivity rate was 5.7 per cent on July 29. On average, the positivity rate in the district over the last week was around 3.5 per cent to 4 per cent.

A district disaster management authority meeting and a meeting of the elected representatives will be convened on Saturday to discuss the measures to check the spread of Covid-19, Dr Rajendra said.

Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada are linked to each other in many ways. Those from Kerala with RT-PCR negative certificates and those who have been vaccinated are allowed to enter Dakshina Kannada. Vaccines, however only protect individuals from Covid-19, they do not necessarily prevent an individual from being a carrier of the virus. Hence, people should wear their mask properly and adhere to covid appropriate behaviour, he said.

The check posts are functioning round the clock with officials from revenue, police and health checking the vehicles entering the district. Even those arriving in trains are also monitored at the railway stations. But with the commencement of bus services between Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada, it has become a challenge to check every traveller.

To a query on whether the increase in Covid-19 cases in Kerala is responsible for the rise in cases in DK, the DC said it could be one of the reasons. The positivity rate in Kasargod is between 13 per cent to 14 per cent. Dakshina Kannada district is conducting an average of 7,500 to 8,000 Covid-19 tests daily. It will be increased to 10,000 daily tests in the coming days.