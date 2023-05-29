Dakshina Kannada Congress minority cell demands re-investigation into communal murders

DK District Congress Committee minority cell President Shahul Hameed K K has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a reinvestigation into the murder of Masood of Bellare, Fazil of Mangalapete, Jaleel of Katipalla and Dinesh of Kanyadi in Dakshina Kannada district.

All the accused should be booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he demanded.

In a memorandum submitted to the CM through Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader, he said that all the communal murders in the district should be reinvestigated and a special investigation team (SIT) should be constituted to reinvestigate such murders.

Compensation of Rs 25 lakh should be paid to the kin of Masood, Fazil, Jaleel and Dinesh on the lines of compensation paid by the state government to the family of Praveen Nettaru, he said.

Further, the kin of Masood, Fazil, Jaleel and Dinesh should be provided with employment by the government on the lines of jobs given to Praveen Nettaru’s wife, he added.

Sharan Pumpwell should be arrested in connection with the murder of Fazil and strict action should be initiated against him, Hameed said.

Shahul Hameed demanded strict action pertaining to communal murders in the district.

There was discrimination in paying compensation to the families of the deceased who were murdered for retaliation, he said, adding that government should consider all the five murders seriously and provide justice to the families.

The suspects arrested in Fazil case have been released within a month on bail.

Further, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell in a public meeting in Tumakur had said “our people had murdered Fazil in Surathkal. Inspite of it, no action was initiated against him. Only an FIR was registered against him. He was not arrested,” said Hameed.