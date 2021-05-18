Dakshina Kannada DC will conduct probe into tug mishap: R Ashoka

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V had been asked to conduct a probe into the cause of the tug mishap.

"Chief Secretary will be directed to issue an order in this regard," he said. Alliance Tug vessel that was engaged by the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) for its single point mooring had failed to return even after issuing a warning about the cyclone. He had discussed the issue with officials and could not get satisfactory answers. Answers to questions like what led to the loss of lives and who were responsible would be known after the Deputy Commissioner submitted a report, Ashoka said.

"Strict action will be initiated against those who are responsible for it," the Minister stated.

He said that already two bodies had been recovered while the search was on for three more persons present on board of the tug Alliance. The MRPL had agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to families of the deceased.

The capsized tug had 20,000 litre diesel in it and the contractor was asked to lift the tug and transfer the oil from tug in order to prevent any oil spills and pollution of marine ecology, he added.