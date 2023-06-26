Dakshina Kannada District Muslim Association demands compensation for kin of police firing victims in Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada District Muslim Okkoota has demanded compensation to the kin of Nauseen Kudroli, 23, and Jaleel Bengre, 49, who died in the police firing during protest against CAA and NRC in Mangaluru in 2019.

A delegation of the Okkoota and family members met District Incharge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and sought compensation from the government.

Okkoota president K Ashraf said that the families are eligible for compensation from the government.

The delegation also demanded compensation for the family of Basheer, who was hacked to death after the murder of Deepak Rao, in Krishnapura in 2018. Basheer was running a fast food outlet at Kavoor. The murder was communal in nature and the family has not been given compensation so far.

Ashraf said he had recently met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and had raised the issue of compensation to the families of those deceased in police firing and also, to the family of Basheer.

He thanked the state government for paying compensation to the families of Masood, Jaleel, Fazil and Deepak Rao, who were hacked to death by miscreants in Dakshina Kannada. The previous BJP government had done injustice to the families by failing to release any compensation, he said.