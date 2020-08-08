DK district records 194 fresh cases, six fatalities

Dakshina Kannada district records 194 fresh cases, six fatalities

  • Aug 08 2020, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 23:47 ist

The death toll and infection rate continue to surge with six deaths and 194 persons testing positive to Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.

With the 10 deaths, Dakshina Kannada district’s total death toll is now at 214. So far 7,075 in the district had
tested positive for Coronavirus.

As many as 98 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and 12 patients with severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) tested positive for Coronavirus.

15 people had contracted the virus from primary contacts and the contacts of 69 Covid-19 positive patients are being traced.

Mangaluru taluk topped the list with as many as 129 people testing positive to Covid-19. Belthangady and Puttur taluks trailed behind with 16 Covid-19 positive cases.

As many as 183 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday.

The number of patients discharged from the hospital is over 3,487.

All six Covid-19 positive patients, barring one patient, were also suffering from other co-morbidities, a press release from Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra stated.

