Dakshina Kannada experiences intermittent rain

Mangalureans woke up to rainfall on Saturday which continued for a few hours till 9 am

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 05 2021, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 14:23 ist
Rain lashed Mangaluru on Saturday morning. Credit: DH Photo/Govindraj Javali

Intermittent rain has lashed various parts of Dakshina Kannada since Friday night.

Mangalureans woke up to rainfall on Saturday which continued for a few hours till 9 am. According to the IMD, Coastal Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall till June 6. With heavy rainfall, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert on Saturday.

When the city experienced bountiful rain in the morning, roads in low-lying areas of Subhashnagara and Pandeshwara remained inundated, thus inconveniencing the residents. Normalcy prevailed after the rain stopped.

