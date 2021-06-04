Dakshina Kannada experiences rainfall as Southwest monsoon sets in

With the IMD announcing the setting in of Southwest monsoon over Kerala, Mangaluru and surrounding areas have been receiving showers since Friday morning.

The pre-monsoon showers in the last few days have provided relief from the scorching heat in Dakshina Kannada district and helped overcome water woes of peak summer.

As a precautionary measure to avert any mishap during the monsoon rains, the district administration has deployed Home Guards on the beaches on the coast in Mangaluru. Accordingly, two Home Guards each have been deployed at eight beaches in and around Mangaluru with the aim to save the lives of visitors when the sea is rough during monsoon.

The Home Guards will monitor the movement of visitors at Someshwara, Ullal, Mogaveerapattana, Fathima, Tannirbavi, Panambur, Surathkal and Sasihithlu beaches. In addition, five- member teams have been set up at Sampaje, Subrahmanya Snanaghatta, near Uppinangady Temple, Hosamata bridge, Bantwal, Ullal, Mulki to carry out rescue operations during floods.

As per the available statistics, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have received more than the average normal pre-monsoon showers in the month of April and May this year. As against the normal average rainfall of 54.6 mm in April, Dakshina Kannada district has received 125.9 mm rainfall while the normal rainfall in April in Udupi is 25.9 mm. However, the district has received 94 mm rain. Owing to Tauktae cyclone, Udupi district received 396.1 mm rain in May while DK received 394.5 mm rainfall.