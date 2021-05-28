Dakshina Kannada: Mobile teams to visit villages as Covid cases surge

As Covid-19 cases are surging in rural areas, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided to reach people in villages through mobile medical units.

On the direction of the state government, final year MBBS internship students, BSc nursing/BDS, MDS, Ayush graduates services will be availed under ‘Vaidyara Nade Halligala Kade’ initiative. The doctors will visit the villages to conduct swab tests and will also provide treatment on the spot if anyone is tested positive for Covid-19, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

The DC said that there is a rise in Covid-19 transmission in villages. The villagers have been hesitant to visit the hospitals for testing. Furthermore, Covid-19 testing centres are also situated away from the villages, which is also one of the reasons for the delay in treatment of those infected.

The team with doctors, anganwadi workers, Asha workers will visit the houses. A Rapid Antigen Test will be conducted on anyone showing symptoms of Covid-19.

The team of doctors and staff will also create awareness on Covid-19 and the appropriate behaviour to be followed. If an individual retuns a positive RAT result, then depending on the gravity of the situation, the doctors will decide whether the patient needs to be shifted to hospitals, Covid care centres or to remain in home isolation. A medical kit will be distributed to the infected as well, the DC said.

The primary contacts of the Covid-19 positive patients will also be tested. Only those who have facilities for home isolation will be recommended the same in rural areas. The mobile team will also monitor the health of those infected in home isolation and upload details on the Quarantine Watch application.

The mobile teams will be provided with PPE kits, masks, hand gloves, sanitisers, vitamin C, zinc tablets, hot water flask, a kettle for hot water, steamer and so on. In addition to this, they will receive a stethoscope, BP apparatus, glucometer, torch, thermal gun, oximeter, RAT kits, RTPCR/ VTMS kits as well.

The DC said one vehicle will be rented for each Primary Health Centre for the use of doctors, paramedical staff and Asha workers to visit the houses. The Asha workers should visit the houses of the Covid-19 infected wearing PPE kit and N95 masks. The mobile clinic team should visit all the villages in the taluk within a week.

All those suffering from cold, fever, cough will be made to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test. If the symptomatic individuals test negative, then their swab should be collected for RT-PCR test and minimum treatment will be commenced.

The mobile team will visit three to four villages in a day. The DC said that gram panchayat president, vice president, members, teachers, Asha workers should coordinate with the team.