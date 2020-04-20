Dakshina Kannada MP urges govt to take action against Padarayanapura vandalisers

Padarayanapura: DK MP wants action against vandalisers

Naina J A
  • Apr 20 2020, 13:23 ist
Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel file photo (DH Photo)

State BJP President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the state government to initiate strict action against those miscreants who destroyed barricades and checkposts set up to monitor lockdown order at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru. 

He said "I have already spoken to Home Minister and urged him to direct police to book the miscreants under sedition act. The incident is a murder of democracy. The rules, regulations and guidelines are issued to check the spread of coronavirus. Doctors, police personnel, Asha workers and government officials are working tirelessly to contain the spread of the virus. Action should be initiated against those who pose a hindrance to the work rendered by the government officials, Asha and health workers," he told mediapersons in Mangaluru. 

Coming down heavily on the misuse of passes issued, Kateel said in the name of pass, the elected representatives and officials should not indulge in ferrying people to various destinations. The lockdown guidelines should be adhered to by all.

