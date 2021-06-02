Dakshina Kannada PU colleges principals' body suggests multiple choice questions format for II PU exams

The Dakshina Kannada PU Colleges Principals' Association (DKPUCPA) has come out with a unique plan to conduct II PUC examinations, while the state government is still holding discussions on conducting II PU exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

DKPUCPA President Umesh Karkera, elaborating on the proposal also submitted to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, said that results can be announced within 10 days. Keeping the scenario in mind, it is better to have multiple choice questions (MCQ) for the students, he said.

"Using software, OMR answer scripts can be evaluated without any hassles," the Association president said.

Students should be given a question bank with a minimum of 200 MCQs in each subject and should be given one month's time to prepare for the examination, Karkera said.

The exams should be conducted from the question bank supplied to the students. About 50 questions should be shortlisted to conduct the examination. The duration of the exam should be one hour and 15 minutes. The exams can be conducted offline or online with help of computers borrowed from engineering colleges nearby, he said.

The OMR answer scripts should be scanned in the district headquarters and evaluated on the same day. With this, the results can be announced within 10 days, Karkera added.

The office-bearers of the Association said the examination centres should be set up at gram panchayat level, hobli level and college level to minimise travelling by the students. The service of high school and primary school teachers should be availed in conducting the exams.

Karkera said as per the project plan, the exams can be conducted with minimum resources.