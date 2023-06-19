Dakshina Kannada received only 215.9 mm rainfall from January to June 17

The southwest monsoon is yet to gain momentum in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to the statistics available from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), DK district has received 215.9 mm rainfall from January till June 17 as against the normal rainfall of 668.7 mm during the period. Udupi received 173.4 mm of rainfall during the period against the normal rainfall of 726.9 mm.

DK district received 97.9 mm rainfall against the actual rainfall of 166.7 mm in May. Udupi received only 45 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 164.5 mm during the period. In the last week (June 11 to 17), DK received only 74.7 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 231 mm while Udupi received 82 mm rainfall against the 284.8 mm rainfall.

In 2022, DK had received 4383 mm rainfall from January till December against the normal rainfall of 4006.4 mm. Udupi had received 4671.7 mm rainfall.

Belthangady taluk had received 4642.6 mm rainfall against the average normal rain of 4426.4 mm; Bantwal 3903.8 mm (normal rain 3856.4 mm), Mangaluru — 3354.2 mm (3608.9), Puttur — 3923.6 mm (4058.3), Sullia — 4858.7 mm (3592), Moodbidri — 4607.8 mm (4009.5 mm) and Kadaba 4746.6 mm (4135.2 mm).

Mangaluru taluk and Puttur had received less than the average normal rainfall last year.

From January to May last year, Belthangady had received 426.2 mm, Bantwal — 448.2 mm, Mangaluru — 338.8 mm, Puttur — 544.3 mm, Sullia — 747.8 mm, Moodbidri — 486.3 mm and Kadaba — 577.5 mm rainfall.

In its tweet, KSNDMC had forecast, “Widespread light to moderate rainfall and at isolated places heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over parts of South Interior Karnataka districts. Fairly widespread to widespread with very light to moderate rainfall likely over Coastal districts till June 19.”

The water level in Thumbe vented dam which supplies water to Mangaluru city is 4.8 metres after water was released from the AMR dam situated upstream on the Thumbe vented dam. One gate of the dam has been kept open to ensure that in case of sudden inflow of water, there is no flooding, said sources in the MCC.

With scanty rainfall, farmers in both districts are yet to prepare themselves for paddy cultivation. The target is to cultivate paddy on nearly 9,300 hectares of area in Dakshina Kannada and 38,000 hectares of area in Udupi district.

“With monsoon yet to gain pace, farmers are yet to take up paddy cultivation. I have not readied the seedlings for transplantation. The seedlings have to be transplanted within 20 to 25 days. After the transplantation we require enough water in the field,” said farmer Sadashiv.

NDRF arrives

Sources in the district administration said that the NDRF with a 25-personnel team, has already arrived in Dakshina Kannada and is stationed at Puttur to face any rain-related disaster.

A 100-member team of the SDRF too has reached the district with 50 personnel being stationed at Puttur. At least 26 boats have been kept ready to shift people in case of floods in the district.