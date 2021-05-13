Dakshina Kannada records 1,077 fresh Covid-19 cases

With 1,030 discharges, the total recoveries in the district are 46,073

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 13 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 14:25 ist
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V visited Covid-19 ward in district Wenlock hospital and interacted with patients on the treatment, facilities available in the ward. Credit: DH Photo

Dakshina Kannada district recorded 1,077 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases in the district to 12,673.

With 1,030 discharges, the total recoveries in the district are 46,073. Two more fatalities have been reported, thus, taking total deaths to 797. The total positive cases registered so far is 59,543.

With May 13 being 'National Immunisation Day', no Covid-19 vaccines will be administered for those above 45 years old. The immunisation programme will be carried out for children.

Further, no Covishield vaccines have reached the district. The date of the vaccination camp will be announced later. As scheduled, the first dose of vaccine for those in the age group of 18 to 44 will be continued at the district Wenlock Hospital and in the four taluk hospitals.

 

COVID-19
Dakshina Kannada
Coronavirus
Karnataka

