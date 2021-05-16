Dakshina Kannada records 1,787 fresh Covid-19 cases on May 15

Dakshina Kannada district reported a record 1,787 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

The district had reported 1,694 positive cases one of the highest in a single day on May 5. Three more Covid fatalities too had been registered, thus taking tally of deaths to 808.

The total positive cases reported so far in the district is 63,357. With 1,490 recoveries, the total number of patients discharged stood at 49,355.The district has 13,194 active cases undergoing treatment in home isolation, Covid Care Centres and in hospitals, sources added.