Dakshina Kannada records 72 fresh Covid-19 cases

Seventy-two fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday, thus taking the total tally to 30,819.

One more fatality has been recorded in the district and the total deaths have reached 687.

DC Dr Rajendra K V said a total of 169 infected have been discharged on Saturday. The total discharges in the district is 29,103. The district has 1,029 active cases. Authorities have collected a fine of Rs 12,46,892 for violating mask rules. A total of 11,406 cases have been booked pertaining to the same.